English
Indonesia
English Premier League
Serie A

Higuain and Piatek on the move on busy day for Milan

Higuain and Piatek on the move on busy day for Milan

Getty Images

Krzysztof Piatek arrived at AC Milan's medical centre ahead of a proposed move from Genoa on Wednesday as Chelsea target Gonzalo Higuain headed to London.

It looks like being a case of one-in, one-out for Milan, with Higuain photographed at Milan Linate airport by Italian journalist Michael Cuomo

Chelsea will need to be quick if they are to conclude a loan deal with Juventus in time for the Argentina striker to feature against Tottenham in Thursday's EFL Cup semi-final second leg.

The transfer would need to be registered by 12:00 GMT in order for Higuain to help his old Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri overturn a 1-0 deficit at Stamford Bridge.

Higuain joined Milan on a temporary basis at the start of this season following Cristiano Ronaldo's switch to Juventus but has largely disappointed with six goals in 15 Serie A appearances.

Head coach Gennaro Gattuso left him out of the 2-0 win over Genoa, stating the prospect of a move to Chelsea had affected the player's focus, and Milan have turned to their most recent opponents for an instant replacement.

Piatek has made a stunning impact since joining Genoa from Cracovia in June, the 23-year-old Poland international scoring 13 times in Serie A this season.

Higuain's arrival at Chelsea is expected to herald the departure of out-of-favour Spain forward Alvaro Morata, with Atletico Madrid appearing his most likely destination.

Previous AC Milan confirm Zapata thigh injury
Read
AC Milan confirm Zapata thigh injury
Next BREAKING NEWS: Piatek completes AC Milan move afte
Read
BREAKING NEWS: Piatek completes AC Milan move after Higuain exit

Latest Stories