Giampaolo says AC Milan didn't deserve defeat as pressure grows

Marco Giampaolo said AC Milan did not deserve to lose to Torino, describing the team's performance as their best of the Serie A season.

Milan crashed to back-to-back defeats after Andrea Belotti's quick-fire brace stunned the visitors and saw Torino triumph 2-1 on Thursday.

Beaten by Inter in the derby last week, Milan looked comfortable and on track to respond with victory in Turin thanks to Krzysztof Piatek's first-half penalty.

But Belotti sensationally turned the match on its head with two goals in four minutes to heap further pressure on Milan head coach Giampaolo, who has overseen three losses in five matches since replacing Gennaro Gattuso in the off-season.

Former Sampdoria boss Giampaolo, however, felt Milan deserved more from the match against Torino.

"The game was under our control, we just didn't have the clinical edge to kill it off. We ran barely any risks until that goal and then in four minutes, the whole match changed," Giampaolo told Sky Sport Italia.

"We had the opportunities to score again with Piatek and [Franck] Kessie, so we created the chances. There were errors, but it was Milan's best performance of the season so far and we dominated for long periods. Clearly, the defeat is not good enough.

"It disappoints me because the team works hard and does all it can, so when results don't come, that is disappointing. They are trying to work as a team and follow the plan rather than just go off individually.

"It was an undeserved defeat and clearly that slows down the growth process, our self-esteem, but I have seen that this is a good squad and I hope they don't lose heart.

"I have a solid group of good lads and I cannot complain. Even those who are most criticised are real leaders. There are moments when a player is in better shape. We knew Theo Hernandez and Ismael Bennacer had talent, this is not a surprise. I am convinced the squad can continue, despite this setback, to stay on the right track."

Torino recovered from a slow start to avoid three consecutive defeats and Belotti said: "At half-time, we looked each other in the eyes and something changed. We pulled out that anger and determination, because after two straight defeats, we really didn't want a third. That would've been annoying!"