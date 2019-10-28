Fiorentina owner rails against VAR after Ribery is seen shoving official

Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso thinks the proper use of VAR in Sunday's loss to Lazio would have prevented ugly scenes after the final whistle, when Franck Ribery shoved an assistant referee.

Ribery, who was named Serie A MVP in September, twice pushed the official in a heated exchange on the pitch after the Viola's controversial 2-1 defeat to Simone Inzaghi's side.

The veteran winger had earlier become frustrated at being substituted 14 minutes before Ciro Immobile's goal sealed a victory for the visitors at the Artemio Franchi.

Ribery could now face a potentially lengthy ban, something Commisso is prepared to accept.

However, the American insists the incident only took place because of Fiorentina's frustrations around Immobile's goal, with an apparent foul by Jordan Lukaku on Riccardo Sottil in the build-up going unpunished and unchecked by VAR.

"We've had replays in the US for years and we have no controversy. Last night, I saw why it's so controversial in Italy," Commisso said to Radio Anch'io Sport.

"It's a little bit scandalous what happened to us because it will penalise us for a long time.

"Ribery was a bit nervous and he was wrong, even though he had a reason. We'll see how we move forward.

"But it all comes from a foul that wasn't given. Why is VAR there if it isn't used? It was the same against Napoli.

"This is an international rule and it seems right to me that he was sent off. But I don't understand why, at international level, it wasn't signalled to go to VAR."

The result saw Lazio climb to sixth in the table after nine games, three points above Fiorentina in ninth.