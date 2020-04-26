Fiorentina open to selling Chiesa to Juventus

Fiorentina will not stand in the way of Federico Chiesa if he wants to join Juventus, according to La Viola owner Rocco Commisso.

Juve are among a number of clubs reportedly interested in the Italy international, who has managed six goals and three assists in 23 Serie A appearances this season.

There is still deep bitterness among Fiorentina fans for the way in which Roberto Baggio left for Juve in 1990, a transfer that prompted riots in the streets of Florence.

Commisso claimed last July that he would not repeat such a mistake and would not sell Chiesa even for €100million.

However, he appears to have softened his stance somewhat on the future of one of Fiorentina's brightest prospects.

"Chiesa must decide and, if he wants to leave, I won't stand in his way, as long as the amount is right," Commisso told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"How much is Lautaro Martinez's release clause? 111million euros? I could take off a million for Chiesa... I'm just kidding!

"Chiesa knows what Fiorentina are about, who Rocco is, and what he'll find here in Florence in the future. If he goes elsewhere, then I don't know.

"If he wants to go to Juve, there are no vetoes for certain clubs. However, at the moment I have a splendid relationship with Federico and his father."

Chiesa, the son of former Italy striker Enrico, has made 139 competitive appearances for Fiorentina, scoring 29 goals.