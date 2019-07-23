Fenerbahce confirm Elmas to join Napoli

Eljif Elmas will join Serie A side Napoli from Fenerbahce, it was confirmed on Monday.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce announced North Macedonia international Elmas is set to fly to Italy to complete his reported €15million move to Napoli.

The 19-year-old has been linked with Napoli throughout the transfer window and he will now fill the midfield void left by Amadou Diawara's transfer to Roma and Marko Rog's proposed switch to Cagliari.

"Eljif, who wears our uniform at a young age and who is proud of being a supporter of Fenerbahce, carries our coat of arms with his potential and loyalty to our colours. Wish you a future full of success," Fenerbahce said in a statement.



"We believe that our footballer will represent Fenerbahce and our country in the best way in his new team."

Elmas joined Fenerbahce from North Macedonian side Rabotnicki in 2017.

He scored four goals in 29 league appearances last season as Fenerbahce finished sixth in the Super Lig.