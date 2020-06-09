Federico Chiesa: In-demand Fiorentina winger should stay in Italy, says Nuno Gomes

In-demand Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa should remain in Italy, according to the club's former striker Nuno Gomes.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus and Inter have been among the European heavyweights linked with a move for Chiesa when the transfer window opens.

Gomes represented Fiorentina between 2000 and 2002, in which time he won the Coppa Italia, and thinks the Italy international would be best served by further development before leaving Serie A.

But he acknowledged the 22-year-old has impressive experience for his age and has the ability to play in the Premier League or LaLiga should he wish to do so.

"In my opinion a young player like him should stay in Italy," Gomes said to Stats Perform News.

"It would be his best choice. He is still 22 so another couple of seasons will make him improve before leaving to another country.

"But for sure he would be ready for LaLiga or the Premier League. He has already been an international many times and has much experience under his belt in Serie A, a very tough league.

"He will be ready for an adventure abroad but the choice must be his and Fiorentina's."

Chiesa has six goals and three assists in Serie A this season, with no other Fiorentina player recording higher totals in either category for 2019-20.

Gomes played alongside Chiesa's father, Enrico, during his time with La Viola, and sees plenty of similarities with his former team-mate.

"When I watch Federico, I see his father Enrico who was such a great striker," added Gomes.

"I have almost never seen anybody shooting like him. His eyes were always set on the target to strike, he was amazing at set pieces. Left or right foot, the shot was so easy for him.

"When I watch Federico I see a bit of his father, the style, the speed, the easy way at shooting without any preparation and a powerful kick like his father. A lot in Federico resembles his dad Enrico."