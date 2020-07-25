Crotone celebrate 'beautiful' promotion to Serie A

Crotone president Gianni Vrenna led the celebrations on Friday after his side secured promotion back to Serie A.

A 5-1 thrashing of Livorno and Spezia's draw with Cremonese saw the Pitagorici seal a top-flight spot for just the third time.

Crotone finished 17th in 2016-17 but were relegated a year later.

"This Serie A [promotion] is perhaps the most beautiful success since I've been at Crotone," Vrenna said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

"We need to enjoy this day of celebration and then let's try to finish the league in the best way. Then, we'll start planning for next season."

Crotone, who have scored a club-record 62 goals in Serie B this season and enjoyed a 12-game winning run, will join Benevento in moving up to the top tier next term.

They host Frosinone on Sunday before concluding their 2019-20 campaign away to Trapani on July 31.