Coronavirus: Players are happy to restart Serie A season if conditions are met, says AIC chief

Italian Footballers' Association (AIC) president Damiano Tommasi insisted players were happy to return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A decision on the Serie A season is expected on Thursday, with the campaign having been suspended since March due to COVID-19.

While raising numerous issues, Tommasi said the players wanted to play if it is safe to do so.

"If the conditions are met, the players are happy to start again," he told Sky Sport on Sunday.

"Criticising does not mean being against the recovery. Temperatures, travel and more – the critical issues are there and we highlight them.

"But the desire is to play in the best possible way anyway."

The Bundesliga has restarted and LaLiga and the Premier League are bidding to do the same, with Ligue 1 the only one of Europe's top five leagues to be cancelled.

Juventus held a one-point lead over Lazio when the Serie A season was suspended.