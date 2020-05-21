Coronavirus: Juventus plan for larger training groups after negative COVID-19 tests

Juventus plan to allow larger groups to come together for training after their latest COVID-19 tests all returned negative results.

The Serie A champions have had players take part in individual sessions in small groups at Continassa this week, with strict social distancing measures enforced.

Under guidelines issued by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), Juve carried out a new round of tests for the whole first team, all of which have come back negative.

"In the next few days, training will resume in larger groups," the club said in a statement.

Serie A clubs voted to have the season resume from June 13, but a government decree means no matches will be able to take place until at least after June 14.

A decision on if and when 2019-20 can get back under way is due to be made on May 28.

Juve were top of the table by a point from Lazio when the competition was suspended in March.

Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been back in training this week, having returned to Turin from his native Madeira.