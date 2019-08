Giorgio Chiellini has damaged the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee and must undergo surgery, Juventus have confirmed.

The experienced centre-back will begin treatment in the coming days after tests at J-Medical revealed the extent of the injury, which was sustained during training on Friday.

Juve have not offered a timescale on the recovery of the 35-year-old, who scored the only goal of the game in last week's 1-0 Serie A victory over Parma.