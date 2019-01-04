English
Indonesia
English Premier League
Serie A

BREAKING NEWS: AC Milan sign Lucas Paqueta

BREAKING NEWS: AC Milan sign Lucas Paqueta

Getty Images

AC Milan have announced the signing of Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo for a reported fee of €35million.

The Brazil international has agreed to a five-year contract with the Rossoneri and will join up with his new team-mates when they resume training on Monday following Serie A's mid-season break.

Milan sporting director Leonardo confirmed last October that a deal had been agreed in principle with Flamengo, although they needed to wait until the January transfer window opened to finalise the move.

The 21-year-old scored 10 goals in 32 Brasileirao appearances in 2018 as Flamengo finished second behind Palmeiras.

Previous Bologna secure double deal for Sansone and Soriano
Read
Bologna secure double deal for Sansone and Soriano
Next

Latest Stories