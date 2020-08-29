English
Borja Valero bids farewell to Inter

Borja Valero appears to have confirmed he will leave Inter when his contract expires.

Antonio Conte was reportedly interested in handing the veteran midfielder a one-year contract extension at San Siro.

The 35-year-old's deal is due to expire at the end of August and he posted a farewell message to the club on his official Twitter account.

Valero wrote: "It was an honour to wear these colours. Thanks for everything @Inter."

Valero joined Inter from Fiorentina in 2017 and made 100 appearances for the Nerazzurri, scoring five goals.

A return to Fiorentina could be in the offing for the Spaniard, while Genoa and Parma have also been credited with an interest.

