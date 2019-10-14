Berlusconi: Give AC Milan back to me

Former AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi said the only way for the Rossoneri to become great again is if the Serie A club is handed back to him.

Stefano Pioli is looking to salvage Milan's ailing season after Marco Giampaolo was sacked following just seven competitive matches in charge prior to the international break.

It has been difficult for Milan, who are already 10 points off the pace, since they last won the Scudetto in 2010-11 – with last season's finish their highest placing since the 2012-13 campaign.

Berlusconi was in charge when Milan were crowned champions of Italy eight years ago before selling the club to a Chinese consortium in 2017, though Elliott Management eventually took control following a failed debt repayment.

During Pioli's presentation last week, Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis claimed Elliott Management saved the Italian giants from bankruptcy and demotion to Serie D, and Berlusconi hit back.

"These are phrases someone should only say if he walks into the toilet and closes the door first," Berlusconi told TeleLombardia.

"As for how we get Milan back to being the great Milan of the past, that is simple, yet at the same time difficult to make happen: give the club back to Silvio Berlusconi."

Milan and city rivals Inter have unveiled two designs for a new stadium to replace the iconic San Siro.

Milan have played at San Siro since it opened in 1926, with Inter moving in to share tenancy in 1947.

Berlusconi – who owns Serie C side Monza – added: "These are lovely projects, I am sure it'll be a modern and beautiful arena.

"We are fond of San Siro because we won everything there, every spectator gets a good view and I hope that a solution is found to prevent the old stadium being knocked down. Otherwise, I'd propose the city give it to Monza."