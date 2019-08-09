Ajax lose Schone to Genoa

Ajax have lost another key member of their run to the Champions League semi-finals last season, with Lasse Schone departing for Genoa.

The Serie A side are reported to have paid €1.5million to sign the Denmark international, who was in the last year of his contract at Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Experienced midfielder Schone follows Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Maximilian Wober and Daley Sinkgraven in departing Ajax after their incredible run to the last four of the 2018-19 Champions League, where they lost to Tottenham.

The 33-year-old joined Ajax on a free transfer from NEC Nijmegen in 2012 and went on to make 287 appearances for the club, scoring 64 goals.

Schone won three Eredivisie titles, the Johann Cruyff Shield twice and one KNVB Beker during his time in the Dutch capital.