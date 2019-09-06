Wallabies flanker Pocock to retire from Tests after Rugby World Cup

Wallabies flanker David Pocock will retire from internationals after the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

Pocock, 31, is set to make his 78th Test appearance for Australia in a clash against Samoa in Parramatta on Saturday.

But the flanker will end his Test career after the Rugby World Cup, which begins in Japan on September 20, he announced on Friday.

"I think looking at the flankers coming through, I think we're in good hands and that's exciting for Australian rugby," the former Wallabies captain told a news conference.

"I feel like I've put a lot into it, I've really enjoyed it, benefitted a huge amount.

"As an immigrant to Australia, rugby's provided me with somewhere to make friends, to feel like I belong and obviously gone on to get huge opportunities playing professional rugby – Force, Brumbies and for the Wallabies.

"So, I feel like it's time to move on to other things and contribute in other areas."

Pocock is the third Wallaby to announce their international retirement this week, joining Sekope Kepu and Tatafu Polota-Nau.