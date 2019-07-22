Marchant called up but Cipriani left out for England training camp in Treviso

Uncapped centre Joe Marchant has been included in a 38-man England squad for a 12-day training camp, but Danny Cipriani will not be involved in Treviso.

The Harlequins player flew out for warm-weather on Monday with the rest of the group for training two months before the Rugby World Cup starts in Japan.

It will be Marchant's first experience with the senior squad, while full-back Ruaridh McConnochie is another uncapped player to be selected by Eddie Jones.

Sam Underhill and Anthony Watson will be on the trip after spending last week undergoing strength and conditioning, having been sidelined by long-term injuries.

Joe Marler is also included after reversing his decision to retire from international rugby, however Gloucester fly-half Cipriani has failed to make the cut.

England head coach Jones said: "Treviso is a hard yards camp with conditions similar to Tokyo. Team training will be about being adaptable and off the field enjoying each other's company."

He added: "Selection is absolutely challenging, we have left some good players doing work at their clubs and they must be ready if called up."

England training squad:

Forwards: Dan Cole, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, Brad Shields, Kyle Sinckler, Jack Singleton, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Harry Williams, Mark Wilson.

Backs: Mike Brown, Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Piers Francis, Willi Heinz, Jonathan Joseph, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Ruaridh McConnochie, Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Ben Spencer, Ben Te’o, Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.