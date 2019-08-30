Castleford fall short at St Helens as Giants boost survival hopes

Castleford Tigers missed the chance to put pressure on fifth-place Hull FC as they lost 4-0 at Super League leaders St Helens.

A cagey first half saw the respective defences generally come out on top, with the only points on the board coming when Regan Grace just about crossed the line despite Jordan Rankin's best efforts.

Danny Richardson's subsequent conversion attempt was missed but Saints survived something of a second-half onslaught as the Tigers failed to inspire a turnaround.

They remain two points adrift of the last play-off spot, but Huddersfield Giants certainly did them a favour by beating Hull FC 22-12.

Jamie Shaul got Hull up and running in the 12th minute with the game's first try, but Jermaine McGillvary soon followed suit and Lee Gaskell made it 10-6 to the visitors in the 25th minute, kicking the extras after Aaron Murphy went over.

Hull went into the break ahead – Bureta Faraimo touching down in the corner and Marc Sneyd converting – but their resistance finally failed 14 minutes from time when Louis Senior broke through.

Matt Frawley wrapped up the win soon after, crossing under the posts following good work from Gaskell, who once again converted.

Giants move two points clear of the bottom two.