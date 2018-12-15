Wolves 2 Bournemouth 0: Jimenez and Cavaleiro score against toothless Cherries

Raul Jimenez's fifth Premier League goal and Ivan Cavaleiro's late strike consigned to Bournemouth to a sixth defeat in seven and gave Wolves a 2-0 home win on Saturday.

Mexican striker Jimenez punished Charlie Daniels' poor pass in the 12th minute and substitute Cavaleiro capped off a 94th-minute breakaway as Nuno Espirito Santo's side leapfrogged the visitors in the table thanks to a third successive victory.

Callum Wilson returned from a hamstring injury as a substitute between the goals but the striker was unable to inspire a fightback, the Cherries now on the verge of vacating the top half.

Their situation could grow gloomier before the end of the year, with trips to Tottenham and Manchester United still to come amid a gruelling run of festive fixtures.

Joshua King's hesitation scuppered an early Bournemouth chance and they only had themselves to blame for the opener.

Wing-back Daniels hit an errant pass straight to Diogo Jota, who drew three defenders in the box and dragged a shot across goal for Jimenez to tap home.

Tyrone Mings was then forced off following a heavy aerial collision before the visitors welcomed some good fortune, referee Simon Hooper deeming Steve Cook's shove on Jota to have been shoulder-to-shoulder.

Helder Costa replaced Jota at the interval and the substitute's first act was to waste a fine chance, firing wide of the near post after racing untracked into the area.

The miss almost cost Wolves when Junior Stanislas crashed a free-kick into the crossbar in the 63rd minute, but it was the closest the Cherries came.

Their fate was sealed deep into added time, Costa releasing Cavaleiro for a straightforward one-on-one finish.

What does it mean? Bournemouth lumped with Christmas coal

Eddie Howe might like a word with Premier League officials as a schedule that has included recent meetings with both Manchester clubs, Arsenal and Liverpool becomes no kinder as December wears on.

Hopes of a run at European qualification appear to be fading fast.

Hard-working Neves helps hosts to victory

Wolves lost the battle for possession but they always maintained a measure of control thanks in large part to Ruben Neves, who worked tirelessly off the ball and saw far more of it than any of his team-mates.

Daniels lapse costs Cherries

Bournemouth will continue to struggle for form if they keep committing the kind of errors that gifted away the opening goal.

There was no excusing the experienced Daniels' decision to thump an aimless pass infield, completely exposing his unsuspecting team-mates.

What's next?

Wolves will hope to keep their momentum going when Liverpool arrive at Molineux on Friday, while Howe has decisions to make over his starting XI as Bournemouth head to Chelsea in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.