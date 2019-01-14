English
Indonesia
English Premier League
English Premier League

Tottenham investigating reports of racism aimed at Son

Tottenham investigating reports of racism aimed at Son

Getty Images

Tottenham are investigating alleged racism aimed at the club's forward Son Heung-min.

South Korea international Son was allegedly targeted during Sunday's Premier League game against Manchester United at Wembley.

A Spurs season-ticket holder who was at the game made the allegation via social media.

The fan said a derogatory term was used towards Son and came from a supporter in the Tottenham section of the Wembley crowd.

Tottenham confirmed to Omnisport on Monday the club is investigating the alleged offence.

United won the game 1-0 thanks to a goal late in the first half scored by Marcus Rashford.

Son has been a key player for Spurs this season, scoring eight Premier League goals in 17 appearances.

The 26-year-old forward travelled to the United Arab Emirates after the United loss to join his South Korea team-mates for the Asian Cup.

Previous Cardiff distance themselves from Warnock's Brexit
Read
Cardiff distance themselves from Warnock's Brexit outburst
Next BREAKING NEWS: Wagner leaves Huddersfield Town
Read
BREAKING NEWS: Wagner leaves Huddersfield Town

Latest Stories