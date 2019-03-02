Tottenham 1 Arsenal 1: Lloris' late penalty heroics gives Spurs welcome relief

Hugo Lloris kept out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's stoppage-time penalty as Tottenham rescued a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in a dramatic north London derby on Saturday.

The Gunners had led through Aaron Ramsey's early goal and may have felt aggrieved to have been pegged back 16 minutes from the end via Harry Kane's penalty, the England forward becoming the all-time leading scorer in Premier League matches between these two sides.

Kane appeared to be offside from Christian Eriksen's free-kick before he was bundled over by Shkodran Mustafi, but the Gunners had a golden chance to restore their advantage in the first minute of time added on after Aubameyang went down easily under contact from Davinson Sanchez.

Yet Lloris, who was involved in a bizarre Kieran Trippier own goal in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea, kept out Aubameyang's weak effort low to his right before Jan Vertonghen denied the Gabon striker right on the line as Arsenal tried to capitalise on the rebound.

A disappointing conclusion for the visitors was made worse when Lucas Torreira received a straight red card for a high challenge on Danny Rose, as Spurs were able to salvage a point after back-to-back losses over the past week.