This Liverpool isn't a team of chokers – Mane

Sadio Mane is convinced Liverpool will end their long wait for the title this season and is adamant they are not a team of "chokers".

Liverpool have not won England's top-flight crown for 29 years, seeing bitter rivals Manchester United overtake them as the division's most successful club in the process.

The Reds went close to Premier League success for the first time since its 1992 inception in 2013-14, but a 2-0 home defeat to Chelsea ultimately proved crucial, as Manchester City capitalised on that result to go on and lift the trophy.

With 22 matches played this term, Liverpool are top of the table and have a four-point cushion ahead of defending champions City.

Jurgen Klopp's men have lost just once – at the Etihad Stadium on January 3 – and Mane is confident they will cope with the pressure this time around.

"This is not a team of chokers. I am sure we will be champions of England," the Senegal star told reporters.

"When I wake up, I don't go to the training ground thinking we will not win. We are determined to show we are the best team in the league.

"It is not easy to hear people accuse the team of being chokers, but we have to ignore it and focus on what is in front of us.

"Liverpool had the chance to win it a few years ago and did not do it but I prefer to think it helped to bring us where we are now. This is not a team of chokers. I am sure we will win the league."