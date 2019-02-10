The ugly numbers as Chelsea capitulate to heaviest Premier League loss

Records tumbled as Chelsea crashed to their largest Premier League loss in a 6-0 hammering at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday.

Maurizio Sarri's reputation took another damaging blow less than two weeks on from the dreadful 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth with the Italian's team ruthlessly sliced apart at the Etihad Stadium.

The Blues shipped four goals in the first half of a top-flight match for the first time since 1999 and the ugly stats piled up from there, Sergio Aguero and a rampant City offering no respite after the interval.

Star striker Aguero celebrated a scene-stealing treble while Raheem Sterling bookended the scoring on a miserable day for the visitors, who dropped back to sixth in the table.

Here is a snapshot of the damning numbers from a dark day for Chelsea.

1 - This was the first time a Sarri side has conceded more than four goals in a match, and marked his heaviest ever league defeat as a head coach.

4 - Chelsea have shipped a minimum of four goals in consecutive away league games for the first time since December 1990.

6 - The Londoners conceded six goals in a Premier League match for the first time in their history. This was also their heaviest hiding in all competitions since April 1991.

7 - The Blues are winless in their last seven league away games against 'Big Six' teams, and have lost the last five in a row.

13 - Only embattled Fulham have given up more Premier League goals in 2019 (15) than Chelsea's 13.