The big Friday Premier League quiz

Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?

Bring them bang up-to-date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.

All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!

1. Fulham could become the third team to concede two or more goals in 10 consecutive Premier League games. Who are the only other sides to manage this?

2. Sergio Aguero has scored 96 league goals for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Can you name the three players to score more goals at a specific venue in the competition?

3. Who are the only three teams with a longer unbeaten run at home in the Premier League than Liverpool, who have gone 35 games without defeat at Anfield?

4. Alexandre Lacazette could become the second Arsenal player to score in six consecutive home Premier League games. Who was the first?

5. Who is the only Arsenal manager to avoid defeat in his first two top-flight meetings with Manchester United?

Answers:

1. West Brom in 2010-11 and Wimbledon in 1999-00.

2. Alan Shearer (97 at St James' Park), Thierry Henry (114 at Highbury) and Wayne Rooney (101 at Old Trafford).

3. Chelsea (86 games between March 2004-October 2008), Manchester City (37 between December 2010-December 2012) and Manchester United (36 between December 1998-December 2000).

4. Thierry Henry (six in August 2000, seven in October 2004)

5. George Swindin, back in 1958-59.

