Southampton dealt Ings injury blow

Southampton's battle for Premier League survival has been dealt a blow with the news top goalscorer Danny Ings could be out for up to three weeks after he suffered a hamstring injury.

Ings' career has been blighted by knee injuries in recent seasons but after returning to full fitness he made a promising start to his spell with Southampton.

The Liverpool loanee scored seven goals in the first half of the 2018-19 campaign despite being sidelined for a month in mid-November due to a hamstring problem.

Having returned to full fitness over Christmas, the striker suffered another injury setback during last weekend's 1-1 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor.

Ings was withdrawn after 27 minutes and tests have confirmed a slight hamstring issue, which head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl says could keep him sidelined into March.

"Danny made a big step towards the ball last week and felt a problem in his hamstring," he told a media conference ahead of this weekend's clash with Cardiff City.

"It'll take him two or three weeks to come back from that.

"We'll miss him for sure. He's a good player for us and I need him fit. For the moment, we know that'll take two or three weeks recovery."

There was better news elsewhere for Southampton, though, with the return of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (concussion), Ryan Bertrand (back) and Maya Yoshida - the latter from Asian Cup duty.