Solskjaer's United turnaround no easy task, says Hughton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be given due credit for the turnaround he has overseen at Manchester United, according to Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton.

Brighton beat United 3-2 at the Amex Stadium in August, the first setback of an underwhelming opening half of the season that led to Jose Mourinho being sacked last month.

Fans' favourite Solskjaer has overseen six consecutive wins in all competitions, although ex-United midfielder Paul Ince was dismissive of this feat – suggesting, "anyone could have gone in and done what he's done".

That is certainly not a view shared by Hughton as he prepares to take his team to Old Trafford on Saturday.

"I don't think it could be anybody," he told reporters. "As a manager you know how difficult any game is, even if you are manager at Man United or Man City - Jurgen Klopp spoke last week about how difficult [Liverpool] winning here at Brighton was.

"I don't think just anybody could have gone in and had the record he has now. I think you have to give him credit for that.

"Having watched their games – and I was there at Tottenham last week – you can see they are playing really well. The results speak for themselves. They have been able to win games and score goals.

"Any manager coming in after Mourinho couldn't have done any more - the results and performances indicate that whatever way he has done it, and I don't know what way that is, he's got results.

"They haven't lost for six games and are on the back of a win at Tottenham who are a very, very good team. You have to give him a lot of praise for that."

United are level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal heading into the weekend, with Unai Emery's team hosting fellow Champions League aspirants Chelsea.

Brighton were unbeaten in four matches across all competitions before last weekend's 1-0 reverse to Liverpool and lie 13th in the top flight.