Solskjaer to United: Club writing off two seasons with interim appointment - Fletcher

Manchester United have condemned themselves to two seasons of rebuilding by appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a temporary basis, according to former team-mate Darren Fletcher.

The Red Devils sacked struggling boss Jose Mourinho on Tuesday before confirming the return of Old Trafford favourite Solskjaer from Molde in an interim role until the end of the season.

But Fletcher, who won the Premier League alongside Solskjaer in 2006-07, believes United should have moved for a permanent successor to Mourinho immediately.

The Stoke City midfielder worries that his former club will not give the new manager enough time to mount a challenge in 2019-20 following the expected appointment in the close-season.

"Manchester United should never be in this position," Fletcher told BBC Sport.

"They're almost writing off this season and next season because if they appoint a new manager in the summer, he's not going to have much time to look for new players.

"There is a real concern that you could have two seasons of rebuilding again."

Solskjaer's United reign will begin on Saturday with a trip to Cardiff City, with whom he suffered relegation in his only previous coaching stint in the Premier League.