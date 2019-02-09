Solskjaer salutes two-goal Pogba's prolific form

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer applauded Paul Pogba's sparkling form following the midfielder's classy brace in Manchester United's commanding 3-0 victory over Fulham.

France star Pogba boosted his tally to eight Premier League goals under United's interim manager, who has now won 10 of his 11 matches in charge in all competitions.

The 25-year-old lashed a lethal left-footed finish past Sergio Rico in the first half and converted a 65th-minute penalty to bookend Anthony Martial's fine solo effort in a confident showing three days out from the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer, who left in the in-form Marcus Rashford on the bench, commended Pogba's impressive run of performances while preferring not to measure them against his team-mates.

"I don't really like to compare players, but I know that Paul is in good form, in a good place at the moment," Solskjaer said.

"His attacking play, when he arrives in the box, there is always going to be a chance of scoring a goal, an assist or a goal.

"It was a great finish [for the] first one. I have to say I don't think I would have hit it like he did, so fantastic goal."

Rashford was joined among the substitutes by Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sanchez but there was no place for Fred despite his presence in the matchday squad for last weekend's win at Leicester City.

Solskjaer promised chances will come for the Brazil international.

"Fred is exactly like everyone else," he said.

"You know he's going to be able to contribute and he will contribute, don't worry about that."