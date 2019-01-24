Solskjaer optimistic about De Gea, Martial contracts

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is optimistic that David de Gea and Anthony Martial will sign new contracts with the club.

Goalkeeper De Gea and forward Martial are believed to have been in negotiations over long-term extensions for some weeks, with United having already activated options to extend their deals until the end of next season.

Youngster Scott McTominay signed a new deal this week, but the likes of Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Ashley Young will see their contracts expire at the end of 2018-19 and there has yet to be any word of fresh terms for the experienced trio.

However, Solskjaer believes there will be a positive update over the next few weeks.

"I think the club's making progress," he told a news conference. "But I leave that to the right people to do that.

"I don't really know how far we are [from agreements], I'm away from it, but hopefully we can have some good news in the coming weeks."

United take on Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round at Emirates Stadium on Friday, with Solskjaer looking for an eighth win in a row since taking over from Jose Mourinho in December.

Centre-back Eric Bailly could be involved against a team who reportedly are keen on signing him this month due to a mounting defensive injury crisis.

Solskjaer, though, dismissed the rumours as mere speculation.

"I'm not surprised if they do [want him], to put it that way, but that's just one of those things," he said. "There's always speculation and it's not a big surprise."