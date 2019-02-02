Silva understands Everton fans' boos after Wolves loss

Marco Silva accepted Everton's performance in their 3-1 defeat to Wolves deserved the boos from the Goodison Park faithful that greeted the full-time whistle.

The Toffees came unstuck on Saturday as goals from Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker secured a third straight Premier League win for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, who cemented their place in seventh.

Everton were undone by more poor defending - Leighton Baines clumsily felling Matt Doherty for Neves' early penalty before Jimenez was left unmarked to nod in Joao Moutinho's free-kick on the stroke of the interval.

The home side had pulled level via Andre Gomes' rasping drive, but Silva conceded the fans were well within their rights to voice their displeasure as Wolves secured a first victory at Goodison in 40 years.

"I understand they expect to see a good afternoon and a good game," Silva said. "They want us to achieve the position in the table and I can imagine they are not happy. We must keep fighting to improve.

"It's a disappointing result for us because they achieved the result. We are giving everything to our opponents sometimes from nowhere, including the penalty.

"We give easy decisions to them and we were not aggressive at all. Our mistakes were playing against us. We tried at half-time to change something, but we still give the ball to the opponent and we lost the game."

Full-back Seamus Coleman added: "Massive disappointment. We should be performing better after a good result against Huddersfield [a 1-0 win on Tuesday] and that's been our problem in not getting a run of games together.

"Going into the second half we hoped to put the pressure on them but that wasn't the case and we weren't good enough today. We need to show up on the pitch because we're not performing and we need to do that as a team and as individuals."

Play was halted for a couple of minutes following Wolves' third goal as a black cat ran onto the pitch and delayed proceedings before being chased away - a sight visiting boss Nuno was pleased to see.

"Where I come from in Portugal the black cat is bad luck, so I never want to see cats again," he told BBC Sport, before insisting there was still more to come from his impressive side.

"We are proud of the work we did. I think the first half we play better and in the second half both teams were organised, it requires a lot of shape and being compact but when we achieved the third goal the game was done for us.

"Everton is a very good team, good manager, it's tough to come here with the atmosphere but we will go game by game, this is the approach we have. It is a long way to go and we can improve. We are not looking at the table until we go again."