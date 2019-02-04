Silva admits pressure growing at Everton

Everton manager Marco Silva knows he is under pressure to keep his job at Goodison Park following the club's defeat against Wolves.

Silva's stuttering Everton crashed to a 3-1 loss at home to in-form Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Everton have only won three of their past 12 league fixtures – losing seven – while the Toffees were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Millwall last month.

And Silva, who was appointed at the end of May, admitted his future is in the spotlight amid Everton's form.

"Of course, of course I understand that. I am not here to find excuses or whine about something, of course there will be questions about me," Silva said.

"When everything goes well, they say good things about the manager and when something is wrong it is normal as well the manager gets pressure.

"For me it is something you know happens, to be honest with you."

Silva added: "For me the most important thing is what you can do as a player and a team, not to talk about individual things. It is not the way to change things and not the way you can change the situation.

"My job is to show them clearly what they are doing, and what they are doing wrong on the pitch. To help them know why and understand why, even if you prepare and understand the plan, why you are doing always the same mistakes."