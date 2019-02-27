Siewert 'so proud' of Huddersfield players after securing his first win

Huddersfield Town head coach Jan Siewert was brimming with pride after Steve Mounie's last-gasp goal clinched the German's first points in charge courtesy of a 1-0 win over Wolves.

Siewert replaced David Wagner at the end of January but suffered defeats in each of his first four Premier League matches at the helm, and he made eight alterations from the side which lost 2-0 at Newcastle United on Saturday.

Huddersfield looked to be heading for a 0-0 draw after a resolute performance, but a late push saw them triumph in stoppage time – Mounie bundling in from close range after Karlan Grant's shot was deflected right to him.

It secured Huddersfield their first league victory since beating Wolves away from home in November, while it also ended a run of five successive top-flight defeats, leaving Siewert struggling to contain his joy.

"My thoughts are just with the boys. They made me so proud. They deserve it so much," he told BBC Sport.

"I think we can all be proud to be Huddersfield. I don't know what I felt [when the goal was scored]. I was just thinking: 'How many minutes are left?' I was just trying to organise the defence.

"I said at half-time, maybe we will only get one chance, but we have to put it in. I can't believe how brilliant these supporters are. I am just so happy for them.

"I have been working with the lads for four weeks. Today I had to take some decisions [about dropping certain players]. The important thing for us was that we knew things would come, we just had to keep working.

"The lads were really disappointed after Newcastle. It is not just physically; the brain has to be fresh and that is why I took other players today."

Defeat for Wolves brought an end to their eight-match unbeaten run across all competitions, and although they remain well-placed in eighth, head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is demanding a response when Cardiff City visit on Saturday.

"It was a tough game and it wasn't one of the best performances we had, but credit to Huddersfield for fighting for each ball," he said.

"We came from a good run, but we have to bounce back. We are very cautious that what happened today cannot happen again."