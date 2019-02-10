Sarri anticipates 'normal' talks over Chelsea future

Maurizio Sarri expects to discuss his future with Chelsea as a direct result of the 6-0 hammering suffered away to Manchester City on Sunday.

The visitors shipped four goals inside the opening 25 minutes at the Etihad Stadium and conceded a further two after half-time in crashing to their heaviest ever Premier League loss.

The final scoreline was the worst of Sarri's coaching career and comes less than two weeks on from the dire 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth, which magnified the scrutiny of the Blues' development under the former Napoli boss.

The Italian was probed as to whether his job could be in danger during a post-match interview with Sky Sports and admitted talks with the club's hierarchy are likely to be held, though he stressed that was a "normal" outcome after a game.

"I think that is right. I am in charge of the team and so it's right," Sarri said.

"I don't know at the moment, but I think that [talks] will happen. It's normal. Something we have to do."

Pressed as to what those talks could mean for his tenure, he added: "You have to ask the club. I have no idea about this at the moment."

Chelsea sit sixth in the Premier League and face a fight with Arsenal and Manchester United to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

Sarri admitted the mauling suffered against Pep Guardiola's men was difficult to comprehend.

"It was really very difficult not to give them space and so we were in trouble, but I am not able to understand because as I said before in the week I had a very good feeling," he said.

"I think that we made a lot of mistakes against the wrong opponents. They played fantastic football and we made a lot of mistakes."