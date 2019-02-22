Salah: Klopp has made life easier for Liverpool's forwards

Mohamed Salah has credited Jurgen Klopp for making life easier for the forwards at Liverpool.

Egypt winger Salah has sparkled since returning to the Premier League with the Reds in 2017, forming an effective three-man front-line with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool reached the Champions League final last season and are this term bidding to win the Premier League title.

And while Salah, Mane and Firmino have drawn criticism in some quarters in recent months as Liverpool have developed into a more functional side, their star turn is loving life under Klopp.

"[Klopp] built the team, he made the team that is now fighting for the Premier League," Salah told ESPN. "Last season we fought for the Champions League, so I give him more credit.

"He has made the game maybe easier for us. He knows how to rotate the positions a lot. I play number nine sometimes, I play on the wing, I play on the left side.

"We have a good connection together. We are a front three and we know how to play with each other."

Salah has scored 17 Premier League goals this season, having netted 32 times in the competition last term.