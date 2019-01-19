English
Indonesia
Salah fourth fasted to 50 goals in Premier League history

Getty Images

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah scored his 50th Premier League goal to inspire a 4-3 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Salah is the joint-fourth quickest player to reach the landmark in the history of the competition.

Jurgen Klopp's side were behind at half-time on Salah's 72nd Premier League appearance before he prodded home number 49 on the volley to make it 1-1.

And the Egypt international capitalised upon an error from Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni to put Liverpool 3-2 ahead 15 minutes from time. Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were also on target.

Andy Cole has the quickest to a Premier League half-century, reaching the landmark after 65 appearances – one fewer than Alan Shearer and three better than another Manchester United hero, Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Salah is the joint-fasted Liverpool player to 50, level with Fernando Torres, while ex-Anfield favourite Luis Suarez now rounds out the top 10.

Fewest matches to score 50 Premier League goals

10. Luis Suarez (86)

9. Diego Costa (85)

=7. Kevin Phillips (83)

=7. Thierry Henry (83)

6. Sergio Aguero (81)

=4. Fernando Torres (72)

=4. Mohamed Salah (72)

3. Ruud van Nistelrooy (68)

2. Alan Shearer (66)

1. Andrew Cole (65)

