Reported Liverpool target Dabbur to undergo Sevilla medical

Sevilla have revealed that Salzburg striker Munas Dabbur will undergo a medical with them.

Dabbur has been linked with a £22million move to Liverpool but the Israel international instead looks set to sign for Sevilla.

The LaLiga side posted a photograph of Dabbur arriving in Seville for a medical on Wednesday.

Salzburg confirmed Dabbur is in talks over a move away, but said he will stay at the club for the rest of the season.

Dabbur has hit nine goals in 18 league appearances for the Austrian outfit this season, having found the net 22 times in the league last term.

The 26-year-old also scored six goals as Salzburg recorded a perfect record in the group stage of the Europa League under highly rated coach Marco Rose. They face Club Brugge in the last 32 next month.

Salzburg are 14 points clear at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga table, seeking to defend the title they have won five years in a row.

Sevilla, third in LaLiga, have already boosted their attacking options this month with the signing of striker Munir El Haddadi from Barcelona.

Pablo Machin's side were also linked with a deal for Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, but have been priced out of the proposed move.

Their surprise title challenge has fallen away of late, with Sevilla having only won one of their last six LaLiga matches to fall 10 points adrift of Barca.