Rashford must have watched Ronaldo practice – Solskjaer

Marcus Rashford must have watched Cristiano Ronaldo practice free-kicks at Manchester United, according to caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rashford sealed Manchester United's 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Wednesday, having also helped Romelu Lukaku open the scoring.

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was unable to deal with Rashford's free-kick for the opener, spilling it for Lukaku to tap in.

Solskjaer believes Rashford may have learnt a bit from former United star Ronaldo, who left Old Trafford in 2009.

"I can talk about loads of individuals but when you're a striker like he is, scores such a great goal like today, calm, composed, just passes it past the goalkeeper," he told a news conference.

"But then his free-kicks, that was, of course, the start against Cardiff and then he does it again, he's got a great hit.

"He must have been watching Cristiano when he was practicing."

Rashford has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last nine games in all competitions for United, scoring five times and providing five assists.