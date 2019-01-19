Rashford arguably league's best striker with Kane out - Solskjaer

Marcus Rashford could be considered the Premier League's best striker while Harry Kane is out injured, according to Manchester United's interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Forward Rashford was on target again in United's 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday - taking his tally to five in the seven games since Solskjaer was appointed a month ago.

It was the 21-year-old's 150th appearance for the club and he marked it with his 41st goal, bending a fine finish into the top corner to demonstrate just why Solskjaer rates him so highly.

And the United boss believes that in the absence of Tottenham's Kane, who is out until March due to an ankle injury, Rashford can be viewed as arguably the division's best forward.

"You can argue for many strikers but I'm glad he's in my team," Solskjaer told a news conference. "Harry Kane is injured so maybe that gives him a better chance to be the best one at the moment.

"No one beats him on work rate, no one beats him on attitude and he's very confident in front of goal at the moment.

"He finishes, tries to shoot, he doesn't think twice about it. I think he's playing the best football in his career."

Rashford's form has been integral to Solskjaer's fine start at the Old Trafford helm, with the Norwegian having now presided over seven wins from seven.

Paul Pogba, another to have flourished over the past month, scored a penalty before Rashford's clinical finish extended United's advantage.

Pascal Gross pulled one back but Solskjaer was still able to achieve the feat of becoming the first United manager to win his first six league games in charge.

However, he is keen for his team not to rest on their laurels as he cited how Alex Ferguson would always push his United sides.

"The gaffer used to challenge us at times with, 'Why can't you win 10 games on the bounce?'" Solskjaer added.

Brighton had beaten United when Jose Mourinho was in charge of the Red Devils earlier in the season and Chris Hughton lamented their slow start at Old Trafford, which ultimately left them with too much to do.

"Probably the biggest disappointment is that we gave ourselves a mountain to climb," he told the BBC.

"I thought that we conceded two poor goals when we're up against a rampant Manchester United team at the moment in really good form."