Pogba can become world's best player – Vidic

Manchester United star Paul Pogba can become the best player in the world, according to Nemanja Vidic.

Pogba, 25, has starred for United since caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho at the helm in December, contributing directly to 15 goals (nine goals and six assists) in 12 games in all competitions.

The France midfielder had appeared set for an exit from Old Trafford before Solskjaer's arrival, but the Norwegian has got the best out of Pogba and his form has helped United move up to fourth in the Premier League.

In an interview with Omnisport, Vidic, who was speaking on behalf of TAG Heuer, the official timekeeping partner of the Premier League, said Pogba was capable of becoming the world's leading player.

"I think even when I was playing at a club, what you want from your leaders is you want them to be an example," the former United defender said.

"You don't want them to talk - sometimes yes, to be encouraging towards the players - but you want them to be an example. I think Paul is a great player, has a great talent and he's showed how good he is.

"But if he starts running and doing things he does I think he can even maybe aim for other things – individual awards and maybe get even to be the best player in the world."

Vidic and Pogba were briefly at United together before the latter left for Juventus in 2012.

The former Serbia international believes Pogba has recently shown just how important he is to the Premier League club in his second spell.

"He was in the reserves when I was at the club. He trained at the time with us a few times. He was always technically good, very physical, he has a presence on the pitch," Vidic said.

"He has as well some difficulties in the beginning and maybe recent times, but in the last few weeks he's playing some great football. I think he's one of the leaders in the team.

"If he keeps performing like he's performing, running up and down like he's doing, I think he's showing examples to other players. I think that's very important from the quality players, players who have some reputation like Pogba has, with winning the World Cup, playing for Juventus, winning trophies.

"Some players are looking towards him and so if he does these things, I think other players will do even more than him.

"In terms of that, I think sometimes even if he doesn't perform well I think his character is very important for the team."

