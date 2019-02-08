Pochettino: Dortmund clash still too soon for Kane

Mauricio Pochettino said Tottenham striker Harry Kane will not be ready for next Wednesday's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund, but revealed the striker could return ahead of schedule against Burnley.

Kane has been missing since injuring ankle ligaments against Manchester United in January and he was initially expected to be out until March.

However, the England captain is already back in training and reports suggested Kane could be available for the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie against Dortmund at Wembley.

Pochettino stressed that contest will still come too soon for Kane, though added there is a possibility he will return for the Premier League clash with Burnley on February 23.

"He's doing well, fantastic," the Spurs boss told a news conference.

"You know him well, we need to stop every day because he wants to be ahead of his recovery. He's very optimistic and his determination to play as soon as possible is unbelievable.

"He's doing well, he's nearly ready to play but we need to be realistic too and in between all the areas to take the best decision.

"I think he's so close to come back. Not for Sunday [against Leicester City] or Wednesday [against Borussia Dortmund], but we will see after."

On the possibility of Kane playing against Burnley, Pochettino replied: "Maybe, maybe."