Ozil among Arsenal quartet to be assessed for Fulham clash

Mesut Ozil is among four Arsenal players whose fitness is being assessed ahead of their meeting with Fulham on New Year's Day.

Ozil missed the Gunners' 5-1 thumping at the hands of Liverpool on Saturday because of a left knee injury.

And his availability for the visit of the Cottagers remains in doubt. The former Germany international will be assessed along with Shkodran Mustafi, Nacho Monreal (both hamstring) and Hector Bellerin (calf).

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is expected to return to full training in early February after fracturing his metatarsal this month.