Muto frustrated with lack of chances at Newcastle

Newcastle United striker Yoshinori Muto admits his lack of playing time under Rafael Benitez has been frustrating.

The Japan international came off the bench in the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last weekend for his first minutes of action in the Premier League in 2019.

Muto has only played 17 minutes in the top flight this year and has not started a match for the Magpies since the 4-0 Boxing Day defeat to Liverpool.

The 26-year-old, who joined from Mainz in a reported £9.5million deal last August, says it has been difficult not to be involved since his return from the Asian Cup in February.

When asked if waiting for a chance had been frustrating, he said, according to The Shields Gazette: "Yeah, sure.

"After the Asian Cup, I didn't play in the games. I was very frustrated, but I have worked very hard in training.

"Finally, I could play [against Bournemouth], but I'm not satisfied. I should keep working. I have to be positive and focus on the next game."

Muto concedes his chances have been limited by the competition for places in the Newcastle attack.

"[Miguel] Almiron, [Salomon] Rondon – everybody has been playing well," he said.

"It's not easy to get my position again, but I have to keep working and focus on scoring."