Mane ready for Madrid move - Romeu

Sadio Mane is ready to make the move from Liverpool to Real Madrid and would be a success at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to former Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu.

Mane has been in stunning form for the Premier League leaders in 2019, scoring 11 goals in his last 11 games in all competitions at club level as the Reds challenge for glory on two fronts.

The forward is reportedly a top transfer target for Zinedine Zidane, with an overhaul apparently imminent after the coach's return to Madrid.

Mane netted against the LaLiga club in last season's Champions League final and Romeu, who played alongside the Senegal international at Southampton, believes he can help get Madrid back on track.

"He is ready [for the move]," Romeu told Marca of Mane. "Madrid are a little weak in attack and he's the type of player that does a lot of damage in open spaces.

"He could help them reverse their current situation. He brings variation in attack, but he's not a prolific goalscorer like Cristiano Ronaldo, who goes well above [other forwards]."

Discussing Mane's attributes, Romeu added: "What I would highlight, above all, is his speed. He is a very electric and dizzying player. He has exceptional physical and technical qualities.

"At Liverpool he's grown a lot. This season, he's enjoying his best season in front of goal. I think he's acquired calmness and composure when finishing moves, either scoring or assisting. That is key."

Mane has 17 Premier League goals this term, as well as three in the Champions League.

Madrid have also been linked with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard as they look to bounce back from a tumultuous season.