Manchester United launch 'atmosphere section' at Old Trafford

Manchester United have announced the creation of an 'atmosphere section' at Old Trafford.

United have held trials over the past two seasons but confirmed on Tuesday that part of the ground will be a dedicated singing section next term.

The area will be located in the first tier of the Stretford End, while new accessible seating options for disabled fans are also being introduced. 

United confirmed the launch of the atmosphere section while announcing season ticket prices have been frozen for the eighth year in a row.

"The support from our fans and the atmosphere they generate is incredible," said Richard Arnold, Manchester United group managing director.

"So we're delighted to be freezing season ticket prices once again in recognition of that."

