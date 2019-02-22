Manchester derby: United v City at Old Trafford set for April 24

Manchester United will host Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday, April 24 at 20:00 local time.

The city rivals had been due to meet on March 16 but both teams progressing to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup forced a rearrangement.

City beat United 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season thanks to goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan and are in pursuit of back-to-back titles under Pep Guardiola.

But United have been rejuvenated under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since he succeeded the embattled Jose Mourinho in December, winning 11 of 13 games across all competitions.

Indeed, the Red Devils can bolster City's ambitions of retaining their Premier League crown by beating Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The match is a game in hand for Jurgen Klopp's men as City face Chelsea in the EFL Cup final later that day. Liverpool are level on points with the champions in a title race that looks set to go to the wire.

Only three Premier League fixtures are scheduled after the rearranged Manchester derby, with three of City's final four outings now slated to take place away from home.

However, Cardiff City's trip to the Etihad Stadium will also be moved from April 6 if Guardiola's men win at Swansea City next month to seal an FA Cup semi-final spot.