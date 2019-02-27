Manchester City to face sister club Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan

Manchester City will play their first match in Japan when they launch their 2019-20 pre-season tour against Yokohama F. Marinos.

Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions travel to Nissan Stadium to take on Ange Postecoglou's side on July 27.

"The club will announce further fixtures across Asia in the coming weeks," City said in a statement.

Yokohama are part of City Football Group, which owns Manchester City and other football clubs around the globe.

City Football Group became a minority shareholder in Yokohama in May 2014 and continued its expansion in Asia earlier this month with the acquisition of third-tier Chinese side Sichuan Jiuniu.

Premier League clubs will be well represented in Asian Football Confederation (AFC) countries during the European close season.

Last November, Chelsea announced they would play friendlies in Japan to prepare for next season, while Tottenham will visit Shanghai and Singapore.

Manchester United are scheduled to play Perth Glory and Leeds United in Perth, Australia.