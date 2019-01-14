Manchester City 3 Wolves 0: Jesus double cuts Liverpool's lead

Gabriel Jesus scored a brace as Manchester City beat 10-man Wolves 3-0 at home to cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League back to four points.

Jesus followed his five goals in two cup games last week with a first-half double as City recorded a fifth straight win in all competitions at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

Wolves had Willy Boly sent off in between Jesus' goals, the centre-back dismissed for a lunge on Bernardo Silva although he got some of the ball, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side well beaten.

Conor Coady's late own goal completed the scoring on a particularly special occasion for David Silva, whose 267th Premier League game for City moves him above Joe Hart into top spot in the club's appearance list for the competition.

City led inside 10 minutes as Jesus continued his hot streak with his sixth goal of 2019.

Aymeric Laporte sent Leroy Sane sprinting in behind Matt Doherty and the rapid winger delivered a low left-wing cross that Jesus slid in to meet at the back post.

Wolves' task was made greater in the 19th minute when Boly, who scored with his hand when the reverse fixture was drawn 1-1, saw red for a heavy challenge on Bernardo Silva.

And it was 2-0 before the break, Jesus doubling the City lead by sending Rui Patricio the wrong way from the penalty spot after Raheem Sterling was brought down by Ryan Bennett.

City had to wait for their third goal, substitute Kevin De Bruyne seeing his wicked ball into the box take a slight deflection off Wolves captain Coady with 12 minutes to go, but the message to leaders Liverpool was clear.



What does it mean? City keeping pace with Reds

The gap is back down to four points but could be stretched to seven by Liverpool before City take to the field again. Crystal Palace at home on Saturday should be another victory for the Reds but the title race has a long way to go. Meanwhile, Wolves are 11th and should survive fairly comfortably.

Jesus stays in form with Aguero benched

After his four-goal haul against Burton Albion in the EFL Cup semi-final last week, Jesus hit another two goals to show his confidence levels are now high after a poor run of form. He also shook off a sickening collision with the post. Pep Guardiola will have a big decision to make in attack once Sergio Aguero, who replaced Jesus from the bench, is fully recovered from illness.

Boly gives Wolves a mountain a climb

Wolves were clinging on even before Boly uncharacteristically decided to lunge in on Bernardo Silva. The defender got a piece of the ball but referee Craig Pawson deemed him to have used excessive force. City fans may feel karma struck after Boly's handball goal back in August.

What's next?

Wolves host Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday, with City seeking to extend their winning run when they make the short trip to managerless Huddersfield Town a day later.