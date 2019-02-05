Man City 'liked' Liverpool's draw with West Ham

Manchester City clearly enjoyed West Ham's draw with Liverpool on Monday.

Sadio Mane's opener was cancelled out by Michail Antonio as the Reds drew 1-1 at the London Stadium, dropping more points in the Premier League title race.

The result put Jurgen Klopp's men just three points clear of City at the top with 13 league games remaining.

And City obviously enjoyed West Ham's performance, liking a full-time tweet from the London club.

It comes just days after a controversial tweet from City defender Kyle Walker in the wake of Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Leicester City, though the England international deleted the post.

Manchester City can go top of the table with a win over Everton on Wednesday, thanks to their superior goal difference.