Look away Jose! Damning stats expose Manchester United's limp Liverpool loss

Liverpool confidently brought an end to their eight-game winless run against Manchester United with dominant 3-1 home victory on Sunday.

The win was their biggest at Anfield in a Premier League meeting between the pair since March 2011 and condemned Jose Mourinho to his first league loss at the venue since January 2007.

While it was not all straightforward for Liverpool after Sadio Mane's opener - Alisson's error allowing Jesse Lingard to restore parity - Xherdan Shaqiri's twin strikes ensured a one-sided stat sheet was reflected by the final scoreline.

Here, we illustrate the gulf between the teams with the best of the Opta data from another troubling outing for Jose Mourinho.

19 - Liverpool's triumph took them 19 points clear of Mourinho's men and is the biggest lead they have ever enjoyed over United after 17 games of a top-flight campaign.

36 - Liverpool, well on top for much for much of the contest, finished with 36 shots – the most the Red Devils have faced in a Premier League match since Opta started recording shot data in 2003-04.

26 - Now 11 points shy of fourth-placed Chelsea, United's paltry tally of 26 points is their lowest at this stage of any season since 1990-91.

29 - Mourinho's side have now shipped one more goal than the 28 they coughed up during the entirety of the last Premier League season. The 29 they have conceded is the most at this juncture of a top-flight campaign since 1962-63.

2 - Match-winner Shaqiri became only the second Liverpool player to score twice in their first match against United for the Reds. Nigel Clough first achieved the feat in January 1994.

20 - Romelu Lukaku touched the ball just 20 times at Anfield. Never before has he been so anonymous in a 90-minute performance in the Premier League.

5 - Five Liverpool players - Shaqiri, Mane, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum - managed at least two shots on target in the match. United had two shots on target combined.