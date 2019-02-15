Llorente 'very satisfied' at Tottenham

Tottenham forward Fernando Llorente insisted he was happy at the Premier League club amid links with a move away.

Llorente has struggled for game time at Spurs since arriving from Swansea City in August 2017.

The Spaniard was linked with a switch in January but ended up staying at Tottenham, and the 33-year-old said he was content at the club.

"The truth is I'm very satisfied here in Spurs, I haven't thought about leaving," Llorente told The Independent.

"I'm at a great club, I still have a contract, and my intention is to win trophies here.

"Right now, I'm enjoying a good moment, and I hope I can keep scoring goals and everything keeps going well."

Llorente is up to seven goals this season and netted in Spurs' 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

The former Athletic Bilbao star said the goal, his first in the competition this season, was a dream.

"To be honest, I was dreaming of that goal. This season and last season, I was on the bench a lot of the time, and always I tried to score," Llorente said.

"It had been a while since I'd come off the bench to score, so it was satisfying, and all the more so that it was Champions League.

"The important thing is to help whenever I'm called upon, and keep working hard."