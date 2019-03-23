Liverpool title win would make me the happiest man in the world - Gerrard

Steven Gerrard says he would be "the happiest man in the world" if Liverpool won the Premier League this season.

Gerrard is considered one of the club's greatest ever players, scoring 186 goals in in 710 appearances before joining LA Galaxy in 2015.

Jurgen Klopp's side are two points ahead of Manchester City at the Premier League summit, but Pep Guardiola's men have a game in hand.

Gerrard is now manager of Scottish side Rangers but he admits that he still pays close attention to his former club's fortunes and desperately wants them to claim a first top-flight title since 1990.

"Believe me, I'm still feeling the pressure!" he told Liverpool's official website.

"It's in the back of my mind. I've got a day job now and all my focus is obviously on Rangers, but I've got one eye on Anfield and I just hope the lads can go and get us over the line because I'd be the happiest man in the world."

Gerrard was speaking at a charity match between Liverpool legends and former AC Milan stars at Anfield on Saturday, in which he scored a late winner.

"It's always a special time to come to Anfield, especially when it's full, and just put the kit on," he added.

"To play against Milan with all my former team-mates, and to get the winner, is obviously a special feeling.

"It's amazing. As soon as you get the invite you can't wait for the day."